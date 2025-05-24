Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of MXC opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $14.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

