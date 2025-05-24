Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. Sony Group has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

