HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HASI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

