Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Now Covered by Analysts at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COLB. Stephens lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson set a $25.00 price target on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COLB

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.3%

COLB opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.59. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 385.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.