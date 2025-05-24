Wall Street Zen Begins Coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

Analysts at Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BPT opened at $0.64 on Thursday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) by 116.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,139 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

