Comparing Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) & Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN)

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Bank System and Bay National”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System $765.28 million 3.84 $182.48 million $3.61 15.41 Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Community Bank System has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay National has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community Bank System and Bay National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System 0 2 0 1 2.67 Bay National 0 0 0 0 0.00

Community Bank System currently has a consensus price target of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.63%. Given Community Bank System’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Community Bank System is more favorable than Bay National.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bank System and Bay National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System 19.40% 10.94% 1.17% Bay National N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of Community Bank System shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Community Bank System shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bay National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Bank System beats Bay National on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bank System



Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; paycheck protection program loans; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and check credit lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory; cash management, investment, and treasury services; asset management services; and employee benefit services, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that provides personal and commercial lines of insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it offers contribution plan administration, employee benefit trust, collective investment fund, retirement plan administration and benefit consulting, fund administration, transfer agency, actuarial and benefit consulting, and health and welfare consulting services; and act as an investor in residential and commercial real estate activities. Additionally, the company offers wealth management, retirement planning, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, trust, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and insurance and advisory products, as well as master recordkeeping services. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

About Bay National



Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

