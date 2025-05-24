Wall Street Zen Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.49. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.