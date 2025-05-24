Wall Street Zen Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.49. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.46.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
