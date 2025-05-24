Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $140.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 331,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 96,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 744.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 40,188 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 554,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

