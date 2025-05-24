DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Trading Up 3.1%
NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.66.
About DAVIDsTEA
