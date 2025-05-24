DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on May 24th, 2025

Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEAFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.66.

About DAVIDsTEA

(Get Free Report)

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.