China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Up 9.5%
CHNR opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
