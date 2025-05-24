Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Research Coverage Started at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.
About Genocea Biosciences
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.