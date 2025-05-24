Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Down 1.2%

Marchex stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 69,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $121,094.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,391,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,186.25. The trade was a 5.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

