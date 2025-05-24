Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) Insider Martin Diggle Acquires 44,944 Shares

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) insider Martin Diggle purchased 44,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £4,044.96 ($5,475.78).
Scancell Price Performance
Shares of SCLP opened at GBX 9.90 ($0.13) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a current ratio of 3.42. Scancell Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 7.26 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 19.75 ($0.27). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.19.
Scancell Company Profile
Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.
