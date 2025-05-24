Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) Insider Martin Diggle Acquires 44,944 Shares

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) insider Martin Diggle purchased 44,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £4,044.96 ($5,475.78).

Scancell Price Performance

Shares of SCLP opened at GBX 9.90 ($0.13) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a current ratio of 3.42. Scancell Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 7.26 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 19.75 ($0.27). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.19.

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

