Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BANR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

Banner Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $78.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.93.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Banner will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Banner by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Banner by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Banner by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 97,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

