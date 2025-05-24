BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.22 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $39,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 104,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,025. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,400. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,094. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 353.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 243.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

