UBS Group Cuts ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target to $1.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $1.20 to $1.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALXO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $24.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.21.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 492.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 860,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 823,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 323,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 476.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 195,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

