Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Given New $321.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $298.00 to $321.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADP. Wall Street Zen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.64.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $321.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $231.27 and a 52-week high of $323.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.20, for a total value of $144,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,112.80. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,451 shares of company stock valued at $743,024. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 123,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,765,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

