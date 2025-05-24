Babcock International Group’s (BAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 910 ($12.32) price target on the stock.
BAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 760 ($10.29) to GBX 900 ($12.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
