Babcock International Group’s (BAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 910 ($12.32) price target on the stock.

BAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 760 ($10.29) to GBX 900 ($12.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 903 ($12.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 455.40 ($6.16) and a one year high of GBX 906 ($12.26). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 774.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 631.64.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

