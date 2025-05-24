Diageo’s (DGE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,372 ($32.11) price objective on the stock.

LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,040.47 ($27.62) on Wednesday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 1,908 ($25.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,731.50 ($36.98). The firm has a market cap of £45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,079.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,252.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 20.75 ($0.28) per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

In related news, insider John Alexander Manzoni acquired 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($29.70) per share, for a total transaction of £6,560.06 ($8,880.55). Also, insider Nik Jhangiani sold 65,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,165 ($29.31), for a total transaction of £1,421,885.40 ($1,924,848.25). Insiders have bought 621 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

