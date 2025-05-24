Diageo’s (DGE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,372 ($32.11) price objective on the stock.
Diageo Price Performance
LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,040.47 ($27.62) on Wednesday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 1,908 ($25.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,731.50 ($36.98). The firm has a market cap of £45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,079.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,252.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57.
Diageo Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 20.75 ($0.28) per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.