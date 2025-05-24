JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 128 ($1.73) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 95 ($1.29) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 109.50 ($1.48).

Shares of JD opened at GBX 85.16 ($1.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 12.39 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. JD Sports Fashion had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 14.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD Sports Fashion will post 15.037961 earnings per share for the current year.

JD Sports Fashion announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 10th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

