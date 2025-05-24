Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Acquires £26,333.58 in Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) insider Constantin Cotzias acquired 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,549 ($48.04) per share, for a total transaction of £26,333.58 ($35,648.54).

Clarkson Stock Performance

LON:CKN opened at GBX 3,265 ($44.20) on Friday. Clarkson PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,630 ($35.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,675 ($63.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,322.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,802.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 286.90 ($3.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clarkson had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 17.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarkson PLC will post 283.011583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarkson Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a GBX 77 ($1.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $32.00. Clarkson’s payout ratio is 38.70%.

CKN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($46.70) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 5,075 ($68.70) to GBX 4,800 ($64.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Articles

