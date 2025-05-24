Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Acquires £26,333.58 in Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) insider Constantin Cotzias acquired 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,549 ($48.04) per share, for a total transaction of £26,333.58 ($35,648.54).
Clarkson Stock Performance
LON:CKN opened at GBX 3,265 ($44.20) on Friday. Clarkson PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,630 ($35.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,675 ($63.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,322.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,802.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.12.
Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 286.90 ($3.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clarkson had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 17.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarkson PLC will post 283.011583 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clarkson Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
CKN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($46.70) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 5,075 ($68.70) to GBX 4,800 ($64.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CKN
About Clarkson
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clarkson
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.