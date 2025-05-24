Jonathan Emms Sells 2,745,925 Shares of NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX) Stock

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Emms sold 2,745,925 shares of NIOX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.88), for a total value of £1,784,851.25 ($2,416,205.83).

Jonathan Emms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Jonathan Emms purchased 127,454 shares of NIOX Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £10,196.32 ($13,803.06).

NIOX Group Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of LON NIOX opened at GBX 64 ($0.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of £26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,641.17 and a beta of 0.92. NIOX Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 53.40 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 80 ($1.08). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIOX Group ( LON:NIOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 2.27 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIOX Group had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Research analysts anticipate that NIOX Group Plc will post 1.1658256 earnings per share for the current year.

NIOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.22) price objective on shares of NIOX Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.22) price objective on shares of NIOX Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

About NIOX Group

NIOX Group Plc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo level in patients.

Further Reading

