Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of ALDX opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $4,828,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,875,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,708.42. This trade represents a 36.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

