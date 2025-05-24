Chemours (NYSE:CC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

CC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

CC opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. Chemours has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Chemours’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In related news, CFO Shane Hostetter acquired 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $50,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,348.32. The trade was a 8.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Chemours by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,766 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Chemours by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Chemours by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

