Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Coverage Initiated at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $635.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.23). Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1,908.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 93.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

