Wall Street Zen Downgrades International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

IBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $258.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $163.53 and a 12-month high of $269.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.19.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 612.2% during the first quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.0% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 25.4% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

