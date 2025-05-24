Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Research Coverage Started at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:DNB opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.02 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $97,424,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,099.50. The trade was a 99.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $22,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,609,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,262,410.24. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,885,403 shares of company stock worth $142,299,357 in the last ninety days. 10.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,875.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,075,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after acquiring an additional 99,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,657,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 141,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

