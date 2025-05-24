Park National (NYSE:PRK) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

PRK has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. Park National has a 1 year low of $131.93 and a 1 year high of $207.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.86 and its 200-day moving average is $167.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Park National by 3,571.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 48,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Park National by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Park National by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 27.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

