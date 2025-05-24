Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Pampa Energía from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.63 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.86%. On average, analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

