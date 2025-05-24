Scancell (LON:SCLP) Trading 7% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 10.43 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 9.90 ($0.13). Approximately 1,065,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 878,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.13).

Specifically, insider Martin Diggle acquired 44,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £4,044.96 ($5,475.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of £102.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 13.01.

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

