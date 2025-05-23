Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $424.07 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,942,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,198 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.09% of Exxon Mobil worth $424,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 110,772 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:XOM opened at $102.97 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

