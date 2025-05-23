Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,976,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,202 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $212,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $886,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,282,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

