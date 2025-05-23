Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Takes $629,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.11, for a total value of $1,050,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,464.50. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $341.04 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.05 and a 200 day moving average of $332.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 167.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

