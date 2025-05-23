Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,393,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,433,000 after acquiring an additional 69,338 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $152.50 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $366.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.47 and a 200 day moving average of $153.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.84%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

