Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0%

MA stock opened at $569.74 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $588.45. The firm has a market cap of $519.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price (up previously from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,900. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.