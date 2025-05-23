University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.0% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities raised Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cfra Research lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

