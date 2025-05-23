Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells 35,480 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,472,465.49. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

PLTR opened at $122.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.81 billion, a PE ratio of 643.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.09. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $133.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,233,000. Grange Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $5,829,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 166,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

