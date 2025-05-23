Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.0% of Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $514.00 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $322.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.80.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

