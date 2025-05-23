Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $560.93 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,419,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,959 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.9% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $560,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Marest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,834.58. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $230.53 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

