Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,886 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.8% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 41,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,064,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,252,135. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,435 shares of company stock valued at $13,886,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Mizuho assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.94.

Walmart Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE WMT opened at $95.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.16 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $767.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

