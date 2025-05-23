Promising Space Stocks To Consider – May 20th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, GE Aerospace, Airbnb, RTX, and Archer Aviation are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies involved in the space industry—ranging from satellite manufacturing and launch services to space tourism and exploration technologies. By buying these equities, investors seek exposure to the rapid growth and innovation of commercial space ventures. However, space stocks often carry heightened volatility and risk due to massive capital requirements, regulatory uncertainties, and lengthy development timelines. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.14. 29,529,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,546,469. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.00. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,046. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $401.58 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $520.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.22.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,802,771. Boeing has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $209.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.14. The firm has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.41.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.06. 2,027,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,334,967. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.15. The company has a market cap of $250.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $236.02.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

ABNB traded down $4.18 on Tuesday, hitting $132.42. 3,547,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,870,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day moving average is $131.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $137.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,724,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.84 and a 200-day moving average of $124.35. RTX has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Shares of NYSE:ACHR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 27,089,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,830,904. Archer Aviation has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23.

