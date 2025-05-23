Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 645 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $405.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.36.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3%

CRM opened at $283.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.75. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $141,050.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,936.08. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $931,430.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,614,048.68. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,306 shares of company stock valued at $12,841,368 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

