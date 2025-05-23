Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Telsey Advisory Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TGT. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cfra Research lowered Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.97.

TGT stock opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Target by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,974 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Target by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 95,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

