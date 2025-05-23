Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Dbs Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4%

MDLZ stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.32.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.