Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,418 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,427 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.72.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.13. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

