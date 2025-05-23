Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,964 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $174,329,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in Medtronic by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 44,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Medtronic Stock Down 4.1%

MDT opened at $80.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

