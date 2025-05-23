Navalign LLC Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Navalign LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $536.02 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

