1,557 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $130.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.87 and a one year high of $181.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.69.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

