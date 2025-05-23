Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 3.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $1,394,981.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,093. The trade was a 87.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $16,865,621 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $542.67 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $396.15 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $510.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.05.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

