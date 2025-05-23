Pacific Point Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in Bank of America by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $43.27 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Cfra Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.